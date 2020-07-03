2059 N Priscilla Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Eastside
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
EAST/WARREN TWP 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 1 CAR CARPORT Nice 3 bedroom brick ranch style home in Warren TWP area. New flooring throughout. Fresh paint! Available now for move in! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have any available units?
2059 N Priscilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.