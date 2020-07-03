All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:44 PM

2059 N Priscilla Ave

2059 N Priscilla Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2059 N Priscilla Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 1 CAR CARPORT
Nice 3 bedroom brick ranch style home in Warren TWP area. New flooring throughout. Fresh paint! Available now for move in! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have any available units?
2059 N Priscilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2059 N Priscilla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2059 N Priscilla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 N Priscilla Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2059 N Priscilla Ave offers parking.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have a pool?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have accessible units?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 N Priscilla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2059 N Priscilla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

