Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2053 CALHOUN ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2053 CALHOUN ST
2053 Calhoun Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2053 Calhoun Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southeast - 2 BR bungalow - Cozy two bedroom bungalow with garage. Stove and washer dryer provided. Located on Indy's southeast side near State and Raymond.
(RLNE3914525)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have any available units?
2053 CALHOUN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2053 CALHOUN ST have?
Some of 2053 CALHOUN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2053 CALHOUN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2053 CALHOUN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 CALHOUN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2053 CALHOUN ST offers parking.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 CALHOUN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have a pool?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have accessible units?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
