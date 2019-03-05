All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2053 CALHOUN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2053 CALHOUN ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2053 CALHOUN ST

2053 Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2053 Calhoun Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southeast - 2 BR bungalow - Cozy two bedroom bungalow with garage. Stove and washer dryer provided. Located on Indy's southeast side near State and Raymond.

(RLNE3914525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have any available units?
2053 CALHOUN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 CALHOUN ST have?
Some of 2053 CALHOUN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 CALHOUN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2053 CALHOUN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 CALHOUN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2053 CALHOUN ST offers parking.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 CALHOUN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have a pool?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have accessible units?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 CALHOUN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 CALHOUN ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College