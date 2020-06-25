Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2049 RUCKLE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2049 RUCKLE Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:23 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2049 RUCKLE Street
2049 Ruckle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2049 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer build at this lovely n'hood. Back to Martin Luther King Park. 4 or 5 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms. Finished basement with high ceiling. House available mid May 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street have any available units?
2049 RUCKLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2049 RUCKLE Street have?
Some of 2049 RUCKLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2049 RUCKLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2049 RUCKLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 RUCKLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2049 RUCKLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2049 RUCKLE Street offers parking.
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 RUCKLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street have a pool?
No, 2049 RUCKLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street have accessible units?
No, 2049 RUCKLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 RUCKLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 RUCKLE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College