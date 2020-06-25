All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:23 PM

2049 RUCKLE Street

2049 Ruckle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer build at this lovely n'hood. Back to Martin Luther King Park. 4 or 5 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms. Finished basement with high ceiling. House available mid May 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

