Indianapolis, IN
2048 North Lesley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2048 North Lesley Avenue

2048 N Lesley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2048 N Lesley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Great ranch style home with easy maintenance flooring and a large open kitchen! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have any available units?
2048 North Lesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2048 North Lesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2048 North Lesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 North Lesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2048 North Lesley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 North Lesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

