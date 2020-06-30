All apartments in Indianapolis
2040 N Delaware St

2040 N Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

2040 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Near Northside. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and surveillance . No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact HomeSweetHome at 317-820-0096 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 N Delaware St have any available units?
2040 N Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 N Delaware St have?
Some of 2040 N Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 N Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
2040 N Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 N Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 N Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 2040 N Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 2040 N Delaware St offers parking.
Does 2040 N Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 N Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 N Delaware St have a pool?
No, 2040 N Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 2040 N Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 2040 N Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 N Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 N Delaware St has units with dishwashers.

