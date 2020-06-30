2040 N Delaware St

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Near Northside. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and surveillance . No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact HomeSweetHome at 317-820-0096 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.