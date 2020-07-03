Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2038 Adams St.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2038 Adams St.
2038 Adams Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2038 Adams Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath single family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2038 Adams St. have any available units?
2038 Adams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2038 Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Adams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Adams St. pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Adams St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2038 Adams St. offer parking?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Adams St. have a pool?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Adams St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 Adams St. does not have units with air conditioning.
