Indianapolis, IN
/
2032 Southernwood Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:18 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2032 Southernwood Lane
2032 Southernwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2032 Southernwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Home features all new interior paint, lovely laminate wood flooring on all floors except carpet on the staircase.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have any available units?
2032 Southernwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2032 Southernwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Southernwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Southernwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Southernwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
