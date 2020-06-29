All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2032 Southernwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2032 Southernwood Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:18 AM

2032 Southernwood Lane

2032 Southernwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2032 Southernwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Home features all new interior paint, lovely laminate wood flooring on all floors except carpet on the staircase.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have any available units?
2032 Southernwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2032 Southernwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Southernwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Southernwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Southernwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Southernwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Southernwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College