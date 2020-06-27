Cute brick home on Indy's East side. Just minutes away from Warren Central High School. Large backyard, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This will not last long! Schedule a showing with us at 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have any available units?
2032 Fairhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.