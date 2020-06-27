All apartments in Indianapolis
2032 Fairhaven Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:46 PM

2032 Fairhaven Dr

2032 Fairhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Fairhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Cute brick home on Indy's East side. Just minutes away from Warren Central High School. Large backyard, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This will not last long! Schedule a showing with us at 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have any available units?
2032 Fairhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2032 Fairhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Fairhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Fairhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Fairhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Fairhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
