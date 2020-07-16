All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2030 North Delaware Street - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2030 North Delaware Street - 7
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

2030 North Delaware Street - 7

2030 North Delaware Street · (317) 626-5358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2030 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Looking for downtown livin' with an old school vibe? Be the FIRST to rent this COMPLETELY RENOVATED, stylish one-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the Herron Morton neighborhood! Located in a 1928-vintage building at 20th and Delaware, this spacious, corner unit includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash completely remodeled bathroom, designer light fixtures and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Roseline on Delaware has an ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Shared outdoor space and on-site laundry facilities with mobile pay!

Hurry! This won't last long!

Renovation expected to finish on July 15th. Listing pictures are of a different renovated unit with identical floor plan and similar finishes.

To apply, go to: https://stebbins.managebuilding.com
Roseline on Delaware

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have any available units?
2030 North Delaware Street - 7 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have?
Some of 2030 North Delaware Street - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 North Delaware Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 offer parking?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 7 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2030 North Delaware Street - 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity