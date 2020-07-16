2030 North Delaware Street - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Looking for downtown livin' with an old school vibe? Be the FIRST to rent this COMPLETELY RENOVATED, stylish one-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the Herron Morton neighborhood! Located in a 1928-vintage building at 20th and Delaware, this spacious, corner unit includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash completely remodeled bathroom, designer light fixtures and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Roseline on Delaware has an ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Shared outdoor space and on-site laundry facilities with mobile pay!



Renovation expected to finish on July 15th. Listing pictures are of a different renovated unit with identical floor plan and similar finishes.



To apply, go to: https://stebbins.managebuilding.com

Roseline on Delaware