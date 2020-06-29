All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2030 North Delaware Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2030 North Delaware Street - 5
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:53 PM

2030 North Delaware Street - 5

2030 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2030 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lookin for downtown livin' with an old school vibe? Look no further than this stylish, recently renovated one-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Herron Morton neighborhood! Located in a 1928-vintage building at 20th and Delaware, this spacious, corner unit includes stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Roseline on Delaware has an ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Shared outdoor space and on-site laundry facilities with mobile pay! COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019! Flexible on start date!
To apply, go to: https://roselinepartners.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have any available units?
2030 North Delaware Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have?
Some of 2030 North Delaware Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 North Delaware Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College