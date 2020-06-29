2030 North Delaware Street - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lookin for downtown livin' with an old school vibe? Look no further than this stylish, recently renovated one-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Herron Morton neighborhood! Located in a 1928-vintage building at 20th and Delaware, this spacious, corner unit includes stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Roseline on Delaware has an ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Shared outdoor space and on-site laundry facilities with mobile pay! COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019! Flexible on start date!

To apply, go to: https://roselinepartners.managebuilding.com