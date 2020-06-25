All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2030 Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2030 Monroe St
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

2030 Monroe St

2030 Monroe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2030 Monroe Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in desirable Warren Township - Come see this newly rehabbed home in desirable Warren Township. Home has just been completely remodeled. To view home register at www.rently.com

(RLNE4423866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Monroe St have any available units?
2030 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2030 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2030 Monroe St offer parking?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 2030 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College