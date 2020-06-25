Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in desirable Warren Township - Come see this newly rehabbed home in desirable Warren Township. Home has just been completely remodeled. To view home register at www.rently.com
(RLNE4423866)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2030 Monroe St have any available units?
2030 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.