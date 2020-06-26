All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

203 Leota St

203 Leota Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 Leota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*AVOID SCAMS - There is a false advertisement listing on Craig's List. Unit has been leased. I have left this listing up as a courtesy to the general public*

Want city living without all the hustle and bustle at your doorstep? LOOK NO FURTHER!

Tucked away approx. 1 mile from Monument Circle, this gorgeous (perhaps an understatement) home was fully renovated by a local architect in 2019! High end, modern finishes compliment the historic charm of this single family home. Large, fully fenced yard is the perfect place to relax and entertain! Catch the sunset and city view from your porch. Tons of basement storage along with a two car garage!

Minutes to Indiana City Brewery or Geraldine's Supper Club, Fletcher Place, and Fountain Square, easy access to I-65 and I-70, this fully furnished, utilities paid home is perfect for those transitioning to Indianapolis or for someone who wants a flat living expense!

Deposit is just $1000 - minimum lease of three months. Pre-qualify by emailing billy@indyurbanadvisors or text Billy at 847-521-0975. DON'T MISS THIS!

(RLNE4740219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

