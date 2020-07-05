All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2019 Blue Pine Lane

2019 Blue Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Blue Pine Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have any available units?
2019 Blue Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have?
Some of 2019 Blue Pine Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Blue Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Blue Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Blue Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Blue Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Blue Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Blue Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 2019 Blue Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2019 Blue Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Blue Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Blue Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

