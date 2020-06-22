Rent Calculator
2016 North Euclid Avenue
2016 North Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2016 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40
Rent $688
Security Deposit $688
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
2016 North Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2016 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2016 North Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 North Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
