All apartments in Indianapolis
2015 Winfield Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 8
2015 Winfield Ave
2015 Winfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2015 Winfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
This lovely home on the quite west side of town offers beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint. Call today for a showing!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have any available units?
2015 Winfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2015 Winfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Winfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Winfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Winfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Winfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
