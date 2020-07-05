All apartments in Indianapolis
2015 Monroe St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

2015 Monroe St

2015 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Monroe Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EAST/WARREN TWP
4 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Renovated four bedroom property in Warren Township. Very spacious with 1 bathroom and new tile flooring! Available immediately!Warren township schools and over 1200 square feet sq ft!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Monroe St have any available units?
2015 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2015 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2015 Monroe St offer parking?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.

