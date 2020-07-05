EAST/WARREN TWP 4 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom Renovated four bedroom property in Warren Township. Very spacious with 1 bathroom and new tile flooring! Available immediately!Warren township schools and over 1200 square feet sq ft!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Monroe St have any available units?
2015 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.