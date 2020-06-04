All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2009 Wilcox.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2009 Wilcox
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2009 Wilcox

2009 Wilcox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2009 Wilcox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4805139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Wilcox have any available units?
2009 Wilcox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2009 Wilcox currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Wilcox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Wilcox pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Wilcox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2009 Wilcox offer parking?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Wilcox have a pool?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Wilcox have accessible units?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College