2009 Wilcox
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM
2009 Wilcox
2009 Wilcox Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2009 Wilcox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4805139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Wilcox have any available units?
2009 Wilcox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2009 Wilcox currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Wilcox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Wilcox pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Wilcox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2009 Wilcox offer parking?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Wilcox have a pool?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Wilcox have accessible units?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Wilcox have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Wilcox does not have units with air conditioning.
Westfield, IN
