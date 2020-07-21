All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2008 Southernwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2008 Southernwood Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

2008 Southernwood Lane

2008 Southernwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2008 Southernwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,323 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 06, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and dat

(RLNE5106388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have any available units?
2008 Southernwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2008 Southernwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Southernwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Southernwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Southernwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Southernwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Southernwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College