All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2008 E Maryland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2008 E Maryland St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

2008 E Maryland St

2008 East Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 East Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe2cc5502c ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 E Maryland St have any available units?
2008 E Maryland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2008 E Maryland St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 E Maryland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 E Maryland St pet-friendly?
No, 2008 E Maryland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2008 E Maryland St offer parking?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not offer parking.
Does 2008 E Maryland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 E Maryland St have a pool?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not have a pool.
Does 2008 E Maryland St have accessible units?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 E Maryland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 E Maryland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 E Maryland St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College