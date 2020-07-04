Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2004 North Exeter Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 10
2004 North Exeter Avenue
2004 North Exeter Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2004 North Exeter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful Bungalow 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Great area. Hardwood floor and updated kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have any available units?
2004 North Exeter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2004 North Exeter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 North Exeter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 North Exeter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue offer parking?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
