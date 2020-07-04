All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2004 North Exeter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2004 North Exeter Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

2004 North Exeter Avenue

2004 North Exeter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2004 North Exeter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful Bungalow 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Great area. Hardwood floor and updated kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have any available units?
2004 North Exeter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2004 North Exeter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 North Exeter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 North Exeter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue offer parking?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 North Exeter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 North Exeter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College