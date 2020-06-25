20 S Colorado Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & E Washington
Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com