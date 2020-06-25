All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

20 S Colorado Ave

20 South Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 South Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & E Washington
Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 S Colorado Ave have any available units?
20 S Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 S Colorado Ave have?
Some of 20 S Colorado Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 S Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 S Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 S Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 S Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20 S Colorado Ave offer parking?
No, 20 S Colorado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20 S Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 S Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 S Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 20 S Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20 S Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 S Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 S Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 S Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
