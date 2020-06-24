Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2 Philip Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2 Philip Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Philip Ct
2 Philip Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2 Philip Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Eagledale - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, one bath, one story home in Eagledale. 1000 Square Feet, gas heat. Stove, dishwasher & washer/dryer provided.
(RLNE3005666)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Philip Ct have any available units?
2 Philip Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2 Philip Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Philip Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Philip Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2 Philip Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2 Philip Ct offer parking?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Philip Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Philip Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Philip Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Philip Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College