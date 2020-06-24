All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

2 Philip Ct

2 Philip Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Philip Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Eagledale - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, one bath, one story home in Eagledale. 1000 Square Feet, gas heat. Stove, dishwasher & washer/dryer provided.

(RLNE3005666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Philip Ct have any available units?
2 Philip Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2 Philip Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Philip Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Philip Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2 Philip Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2 Philip Ct offer parking?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Philip Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Philip Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Philip Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Philip Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Philip Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Philip Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
