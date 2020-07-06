All apartments in Indianapolis
1954 S. Shelby St.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

1954 S. Shelby St.

1954 Shelby St · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect 1st place or starting over home. 1 bedroom with all utilities paid with just a $50 utility charge. All your living expenses for just $700/month. Don't wait, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 S. Shelby St. have any available units?
1954 S. Shelby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 S. Shelby St. have?
Some of 1954 S. Shelby St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 S. Shelby St. currently offering any rent specials?
1954 S. Shelby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 S. Shelby St. pet-friendly?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1954 S. Shelby St. offer parking?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. does not offer parking.
Does 1954 S. Shelby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 S. Shelby St. have a pool?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. does not have a pool.
Does 1954 S. Shelby St. have accessible units?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 S. Shelby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 S. Shelby St. does not have units with dishwashers.

