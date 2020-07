Amenities

Check out this 4 bedroom ranch with almost 1200 square feet of living space. The house sits on two lots so there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. The interior features a large eat-in kitchen with a range/oven and refrigerator included, plus recent paint and carpeting throughout. Great location near Interstates, minutes from downtown and 2 blocks from the Martin Luther King Park. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.