Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1949 Fairmont Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1949 Fairmont Ct.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1949 Fairmont Ct.
1949 Fairmont Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1949 Fairmont Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car garage, Fenced backyard.
Nice 3 bedroom ranch style house in Warren Township area. New carpet throughout home! Fenced backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have any available units?
1949 Fairmont Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1949 Fairmont Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Fairmont Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Fairmont Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Fairmont Ct. offers parking.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have a pool?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College