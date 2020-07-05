All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

1949 Fairmont Ct.

1949 Fairmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

1949 Fairmont Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car garage, Fenced backyard.
Nice 3 bedroom ranch style house in Warren Township area. New carpet throughout home! Fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have any available units?
1949 Fairmont Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1949 Fairmont Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Fairmont Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Fairmont Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Fairmont Ct. offers parking.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have a pool?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Fairmont Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Fairmont Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

