Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1949 Blue Pine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1949 Blue Pine Lane

1949 Blue Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1949 Blue Pine Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous larger home in Wayne Township!/1949 - This gorgeous home located in Cameron Meadows won't be on the market long! The description speaks for itself! 3 Bedroom with eat in kitchen and walk in closets, every tenant's dream come true! Also includes 2.5 baths!
The outside is complete with 2 car attached garage, to protect that muscle car or the kids bikes from the harsh winters we are having!
You can easily make this house your home and the children will totally love Wayne Township Schools! This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00.
Act fast, this one won't last long! Contact. Mike at 31-210-0018.

(RLNE2434741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have any available units?
1949 Blue Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1949 Blue Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Blue Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Blue Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Blue Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Blue Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Blue Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1949 Blue Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1949 Blue Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Blue Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Blue Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Blue Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
