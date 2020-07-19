1949 Blue Pine Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Gorgeous larger home in Wayne Township!/1949 - This gorgeous home located in Cameron Meadows won't be on the market long! The description speaks for itself! 3 Bedroom with eat in kitchen and walk in closets, every tenant's dream come true! Also includes 2.5 baths!

The outside is complete with 2 car attached garage, to protect that muscle car or the kids bikes from the harsh winters we are having!

You can easily make this house your home and the children will totally love Wayne Township Schools! This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00.

Act fast, this one won't last long! Contact. Mike at 31-210-0018.



(RLNE2434741)