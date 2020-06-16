All apartments in Indianapolis
1948 West 64th Street

1948 West 64th Street · (317) 576-2911
Location

1948 West 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home is located in Washington Township off 64th & Coburn, minutes to The Sycamore School, Meridian Hills Country Club, Juan Soloman Park and more. Home features fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Huge yard. New furnace and A/C. Pets Negotiable!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 West 64th Street have any available units?
1948 West 64th Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1948 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1948 West 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 West 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1948 West 64th Street offer parking?
No, 1948 West 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1948 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 West 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 West 64th Street have a pool?
No, 1948 West 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1948 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 1948 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 West 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 West 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1948 West 64th Street has units with air conditioning.
