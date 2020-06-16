1948 West 64th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home is located in Washington Township off 64th & Coburn, minutes to The Sycamore School, Meridian Hills Country Club, Juan Soloman Park and more. Home features fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Huge yard. New furnace and A/C. Pets Negotiable!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



