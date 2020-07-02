All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:30 PM

1943 Cross Willow Lane

1943 Cross Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1943 Cross Willow Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This is a beautfiul 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN. Featuring a beautiful decorative accent fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen, and a fenced in back yard this is one you do not want to let pass by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have any available units?
1943 Cross Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1943 Cross Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Cross Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Cross Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 Cross Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane offer parking?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Cross Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 Cross Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

