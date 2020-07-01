1942 Houston Street

Amenities

Completely updated duplex right by BROOKSIDE PARK. Close to the highway, Mass Ave, Downtown. Walking distance to The Oaks Academy Brookside. Spacious studio unit with 1 bath. Lots of storage. Backyard with Off Street Parking. Washer/ dryer, stove, refrigerator to be installed. Perfect size unit for someone looking to be close to all of the amenities of downtown!



Utilities: tenant pays gas/electric. $30/ mo water/ sewer charge.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.