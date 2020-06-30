Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
1936 N. Drexel Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM
1936 N. Drexel Avenue
1936 North Drexel Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1936 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5140681)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have any available units?
1936 N. Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1936 N. Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1936 N. Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 N. Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 N. Drexel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 N. Drexel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Westfield, IN
