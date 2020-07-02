Rent Calculator
1933 E Werges Avenue
1933 East Werges Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1933 East Werges Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fc9c7b0a8 ---- Contact For Lease Details Sewage included Garage Patio/Deck Pets Allowable Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have any available units?
1933 E Werges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1933 E Werges Avenue have?
Some of 1933 E Werges Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1933 E Werges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 E Werges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 E Werges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 E Werges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1933 E Werges Avenue offers parking.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
