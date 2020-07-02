All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1933 E Werges Avenue

1933 East Werges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1933 East Werges Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fc9c7b0a8 ---- Contact For Lease Details Sewage included Garage Patio/Deck Pets Allowable Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have any available units?
1933 E Werges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 E Werges Avenue have?
Some of 1933 E Werges Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 E Werges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 E Werges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 E Werges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 E Werges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1933 E Werges Avenue offers parking.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have a pool?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 E Werges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 E Werges Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

