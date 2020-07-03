Rent Calculator
1932 North Oxford Street
1932 North Oxford Street
1932 North Oxford Street
Location
1932 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
One Bedroom/ One Bath Duplex.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have any available units?
1932 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1932 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1932 North Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1932 North Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 North Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 North Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
