Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

1931 North Drexel Avenue
1931 North Drexel Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1931 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom rehab home. Fresh paint, new flooring, light fixers, vanity and more. 1 car garage and additional covered parking. great back yard for entertainment. Easy access to I70. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have any available units?
1931 North Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have?
Some of 1931 North Drexel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1931 North Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 North Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 North Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1931 North Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 North Drexel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 North Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 North Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 North Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 North Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 North Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
