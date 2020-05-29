All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1931 East 68th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ravenswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2 BR/1 FBA home north of Broad Ripple Park. Hardwood flooring through out the home, newer kitchen appliances, granite breakfast bar & counter tops. Updated kitchen cabinets, bathroom tile, fixtures & vanity. Complete privacy fence & movable gate securing backyard area & garage. Partially finished basement with laundry & extra finished room. Great location for Broad Ripple nightlife & the park. Washington Township School. Washer and dryer 25/mo. Pets with approval 25/mo plus additional 300 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

