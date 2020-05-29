1931 East 68th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2 BR/1 FBA home north of Broad Ripple Park. Hardwood flooring through out the home, newer kitchen appliances, granite breakfast bar & counter tops. Updated kitchen cabinets, bathroom tile, fixtures & vanity. Complete privacy fence & movable gate securing backyard area & garage. Partially finished basement with laundry & extra finished room. Great location for Broad Ripple nightlife & the park. Washington Township School. Washer and dryer 25/mo. Pets with approval 25/mo plus additional 300 security deposit.