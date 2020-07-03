Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1930 N Oxford St # 32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1930 N Oxford St # 32
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1930 N Oxford St # 32
1930 North Oxford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1930 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom/ One Bath Duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have any available units?
1930 N Oxford St # 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1930 N Oxford St # 32 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 N Oxford St # 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 N Oxford St # 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 is pet friendly.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 offer parking?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not offer parking.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have a pool?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have accessible units?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College