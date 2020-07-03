All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1930 N Oxford St # 32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1930 N Oxford St # 32
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 N Oxford St # 32

1930 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1930 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom/ One Bath Duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have any available units?
1930 N Oxford St # 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1930 N Oxford St # 32 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 N Oxford St # 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 N Oxford St # 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 is pet friendly.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 offer parking?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not offer parking.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have a pool?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have accessible units?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 N Oxford St # 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 N Oxford St # 32 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College