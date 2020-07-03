All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1929 Mansfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1929 Mansfield St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

1929 Mansfield St

1929 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1929 Mansfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42f3519062 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Mansfield St have any available units?
1929 Mansfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1929 Mansfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Mansfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Mansfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Mansfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1929 Mansfield St offer parking?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Mansfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Mansfield St have a pool?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Mansfield St have accessible units?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Mansfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Mansfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Mansfield St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College