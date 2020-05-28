1928 Schwier Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP: Mitthoeffer & E 21st)



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms



Living Room



Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, 1 car garage, back patio, fenced in yard, fireplace, office area



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator , Microwave, Dishwasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dtyer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.