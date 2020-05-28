All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1928 Schwier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1928 Schwier Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:26 PM

1928 Schwier Dr

1928 Schwier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1928 Schwier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP: Mitthoeffer & E 21st)

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, 1 car garage, back patio, fenced in yard, fireplace, office area

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator , Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dtyer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Schwier Dr have any available units?
1928 Schwier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Schwier Dr have?
Some of 1928 Schwier Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Schwier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Schwier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Schwier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Schwier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Schwier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Schwier Dr offers parking.
Does 1928 Schwier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Schwier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Schwier Dr have a pool?
No, 1928 Schwier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Schwier Dr have accessible units?
No, 1928 Schwier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Schwier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Schwier Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College