Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

1926 N Moreland Ave

1926 North Moreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1926 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$699.00/mo, $699.00 security deposit. Call Zohar at 404-860-3617. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have any available units?
1926 N Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1926 N Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1926 N Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 N Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave offers parking.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave has units with air conditioning.
