Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1926 N Moreland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1926 N Moreland Ave
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1926 N Moreland Ave
1926 North Moreland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1926 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$699.00/mo, $699.00 security deposit. Call Zohar at 404-860-3617. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have any available units?
1926 N Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1926 N Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1926 N Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 N Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave offers parking.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 N Moreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 N Moreland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1926 N Moreland Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College