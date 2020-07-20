All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1925 Schwier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1925 Schwier Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:11 PM

1925 Schwier Drive

1925 Schwier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1925 Schwier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This cozy 3 bedroom,1 bath home has a 1 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather. Stop by today.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Schwier Drive have any available units?
1925 Schwier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1925 Schwier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Schwier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Schwier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Schwier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Schwier Drive offers parking.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Schwier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Schwier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Schwier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Schwier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Schwier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 Schwier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College