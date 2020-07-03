All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:25 PM

1922 Charles St

1922 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Charles Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35926b5041 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Charles St have any available units?
1922 Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1922 Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1922 Charles St offer parking?
No, 1922 Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Charles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Charles St have a pool?
No, 1922 Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1922 Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Charles St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Charles St does not have units with air conditioning.

