All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1921 Sweet Blossom Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1921 Sweet Blossom Lane

1921 Sweet Blossom Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1921 Sweet Blossom Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have any available units?
1921 Sweet Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Sweet Blossom Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College