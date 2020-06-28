All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1919 N Drexel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1919 N Drexel Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1919 N Drexel Ave

1919 North Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1919 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bed 1 bath home with basement
Utilities: IPL, Citizens (gas/water/sewer)
Pets accepted with approval
Section 8 not accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have any available units?
1919 N Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1919 N Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College