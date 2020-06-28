Rent Calculator
1919 N Drexel Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1919 N Drexel Ave
1919 North Drexel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1919 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bed 1 bath home with basement
Utilities: IPL, Citizens (gas/water/sewer)
Pets accepted with approval
Section 8 not accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have any available units?
1919 N Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1919 N Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 N Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 N Drexel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
