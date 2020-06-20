All apartments in Indianapolis
1914 Ruckle St

1914 Ruckle Street · (317) 442-4343
Location

1914 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming Downtown Carriage House - Property Id: 275283

This charming carriage house is located off 19th & Ruckle, in the surging Kennedy King neighborhood. You can't beat this location: less than a 10 minute walk to Tinker Street & the grocery story, and less than a 10 minute bike ride to Mass Ave. Enjoy the neighborhood's beautiful trees and sidewalks. And you can stroll to the park-only a block away with over 13 acres of open space, an outdoor swimming pool, and playground.

Property features an open concept living experience. All new laminate flooring. Enjoy a fully functioning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large bathroom, a washer & dryer inside a linen closet, and your own balcony. Private entrance to home and off-street parking in your 1-car garage.

This is a detached carriage house apartment-you have nobody above you, only garages below you, and you don't share any walls with noisy neighbors!

Water included in rent. Pets Negotiable!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275283
Property Id 275283

(RLNE5763506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Ruckle St have any available units?
1914 Ruckle St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Ruckle St have?
Some of 1914 Ruckle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Ruckle St currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Ruckle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Ruckle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Ruckle St is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Ruckle St offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Ruckle St does offer parking.
Does 1914 Ruckle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Ruckle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Ruckle St have a pool?
Yes, 1914 Ruckle St has a pool.
Does 1914 Ruckle St have accessible units?
No, 1914 Ruckle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Ruckle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Ruckle St has units with dishwashers.
