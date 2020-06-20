1914 Ruckle St

Amenities

This charming carriage house is located off 19th & Ruckle, in the surging Kennedy King neighborhood. You can't beat this location: less than a 10 minute walk to Tinker Street & the grocery story, and less than a 10 minute bike ride to Mass Ave. Enjoy the neighborhood's beautiful trees and sidewalks. And you can stroll to the park-only a block away with over 13 acres of open space, an outdoor swimming pool, and playground.



Property features an open concept living experience. All new laminate flooring. Enjoy a fully functioning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large bathroom, a washer & dryer inside a linen closet, and your own balcony. Private entrance to home and off-street parking in your 1-car garage.



This is a detached carriage house apartment-you have nobody above you, only garages below you, and you don't share any walls with noisy neighbors!



Water included in rent. Pets Negotiable!

