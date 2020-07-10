1910 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THE REST OF MAY RENT IS FREE! Check out this completely remodeled move in ready home in the heart of the desirable Fountain Square.! This gorgeous open floor plan studio apartment offers many modern upgrades. The property was remodeled to the studs offering new plumbing and electrical. Ceiling fans, security alarm, total electric, and off street parking available. Kitchen has beautiful, white cabinets and appliances are included. There is plenty of extra space in the bonus room. The living room has stunning fireplace and home has new laminate hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully landscaped yard and large front porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. No smoking or pets. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one will not last long! Schedule your showing today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.