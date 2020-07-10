All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1910 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1910 Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

1910 Lexington Avenue

1910 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1910 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THE REST OF MAY RENT IS FREE! Check out this completely remodeled move in ready home in the heart of the desirable Fountain Square.! This gorgeous open floor plan studio apartment offers many modern upgrades. The property was remodeled to the studs offering new plumbing and electrical. Ceiling fans, security alarm, total electric, and off street parking available. Kitchen has beautiful, white cabinets and appliances are included. There is plenty of extra space in the bonus room. The living room has stunning fireplace and home has new laminate hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully landscaped yard and large front porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. No smoking or pets. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one will not last long! Schedule your showing today!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1910 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1910 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1910 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1910 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1910 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1910 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College