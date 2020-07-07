1909 Red Leaf Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 home built in 2014, featuring the master bedroom on the main level. Walking in, you will find the family room with an open concept design into the kitchen and dining area. Looking out the back door, quietness awaits with a woods directly behind the home. Walk down the hallway and you will find the master suite with a large master closet and private master bathroom. Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 remaining bedrooms accompanied by another full bath.

