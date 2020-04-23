All apartments in Indianapolis
1901 Wilcox St

1901 Wilcox Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Wilcox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath is READY for move-in. Hardwood flooring throughout entire home. No central A/C, however this home offers great features. Appliances included are the refrigerator and stove. Schedule your tour today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Wilcox St have any available units?
1901 Wilcox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Wilcox St have?
Some of 1901 Wilcox St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Wilcox St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Wilcox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Wilcox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Wilcox St is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Wilcox St offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Wilcox St offers parking.
Does 1901 Wilcox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Wilcox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Wilcox St have a pool?
No, 1901 Wilcox St does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Wilcox St have accessible units?
No, 1901 Wilcox St does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Wilcox St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Wilcox St does not have units with dishwashers.
