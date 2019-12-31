All apartments in Indianapolis
1901 Lambert St
1901 Lambert St

1901 Lambert St · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in West Indianapolis and is near the bus line. It has updated features and includes 2 stories with a loft and a deck to enjoy the beautiful outdoors! Set up a showing today!

(RLNE2976687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Lambert St have any available units?
1901 Lambert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Lambert St have?
Some of 1901 Lambert St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Lambert St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Lambert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Lambert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Lambert St is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Lambert St offer parking?
No, 1901 Lambert St does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Lambert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Lambert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Lambert St have a pool?
No, 1901 Lambert St does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Lambert St have accessible units?
No, 1901 Lambert St does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Lambert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Lambert St does not have units with dishwashers.
