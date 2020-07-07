All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1863 Barth Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Nice Clean 2 Bedroom Upstairs, Main floor Living, Dining, Kitchen, and Bath, Full Basement with Washer and Dryer, Shelving for storage. Kitchen has Gas Stove and Refrigerator.
2 car garage available to rent with unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Barth Ave have any available units?
1863 Barth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 Barth Ave have?
Some of 1863 Barth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Barth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Barth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Barth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1863 Barth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1863 Barth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Barth Ave offers parking.
Does 1863 Barth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Barth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Barth Ave have a pool?
No, 1863 Barth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Barth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1863 Barth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Barth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 Barth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

