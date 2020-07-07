1863 Barth Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Near Southside
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Nice Clean 2 Bedroom Upstairs, Main floor Living, Dining, Kitchen, and Bath, Full Basement with Washer and Dryer, Shelving for storage. Kitchen has Gas Stove and Refrigerator. 2 car garage available to rent with unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
