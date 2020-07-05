Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
1854 Shelby St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM
1854 Shelby St.
1854 Shelby Street
No Longer Available
Location
1854 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a24297e011 ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
http://m.me/cresindy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1854 Shelby St. have any available units?
1854 Shelby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1854 Shelby St. currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Shelby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Shelby St. pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Shelby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1854 Shelby St. offer parking?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not offer parking.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have a pool?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have accessible units?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
