All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1854 Shelby St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1854 Shelby St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1854 Shelby St.

1854 Shelby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1854 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a24297e011 ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
http://m.me/cresindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Shelby St. have any available units?
1854 Shelby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1854 Shelby St. currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Shelby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Shelby St. pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Shelby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1854 Shelby St. offer parking?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not offer parking.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have a pool?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have accessible units?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 Shelby St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 Shelby St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College