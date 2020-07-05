All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1852 King Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1852 King Ave
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

1852 King Ave

1852 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1852 King Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45536a6066 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 King Ave have any available units?
1852 King Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1852 King Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1852 King Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 King Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1852 King Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1852 King Ave offer parking?
No, 1852 King Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1852 King Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 King Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 King Ave have a pool?
No, 1852 King Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1852 King Ave have accessible units?
No, 1852 King Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 King Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 King Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1852 King Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1852 King Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College